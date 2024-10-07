ETV Bharat / snippets

38th Pune International Marathon Set On December 1

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 16 minutes ago

38th Pune International Marathon Set On December 1
Representational Image (AP)

The 38th Pune International Marathon often dubbed the mother of marathons in India, is gearing up for an exciting debut this year on Sunday, December 1, 2024. The marathon will kick off early at 3:00 AM IST from Hotel Kalpana and VishwaChowk at SanasMaidan, featuring a challenging 42.195 km course for both men and women.

Event Schedule (Timings In IST)

3:00 AM: Marathon (42.195 km) starts with a flag-off.

3:30 AM: Half Marathon (21.0975 km) begins.

6:30 AM: 10 km race starts.

7:00 AM: 5 km race kicks off.

7:15 AM: Wheelchair 3 km competition starts.

The 38th Pune International Marathon often dubbed the mother of marathons in India, is gearing up for an exciting debut this year on Sunday, December 1, 2024. The marathon will kick off early at 3:00 AM IST from Hotel Kalpana and VishwaChowk at SanasMaidan, featuring a challenging 42.195 km course for both men and women.

Event Schedule (Timings In IST)

3:00 AM: Marathon (42.195 km) starts with a flag-off.

3:30 AM: Half Marathon (21.0975 km) begins.

6:30 AM: 10 km race starts.

7:00 AM: 5 km race kicks off.

7:15 AM: Wheelchair 3 km competition starts.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PUNE INTERNATIONAL MARATHONPUNE MARATHON SCHEDULEPUNE INTERNATIONAL MARATHON DATE38TH PUNE INTERNATIONAL MARATHON

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.