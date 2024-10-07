ETV Bharat / snippets

38th Pune International Marathon Set On December 1

The 38th Pune International Marathon often dubbed the mother of marathons in India, is gearing up for an exciting debut this year on Sunday, December 1, 2024. The marathon will kick off early at 3:00 AM IST from Hotel Kalpana and VishwaChowk at SanasMaidan, featuring a challenging 42.195 km course for both men and women.

Event Schedule (Timings In IST)

3:00 AM: Marathon (42.195 km) starts with a flag-off.

3:30 AM: Half Marathon (21.0975 km) begins.