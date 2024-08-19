ETV Bharat / snippets

Two Pak Policemen Killed In Attack By Militants In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: Two policemen, including an SHO, were killed after militants attacked a police station in northwest Pakistan, police said. The militants attacked the Bargai police station in the southern Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with heavy weaponry on Sunday. In the attack, one personnel died on the spot and the injured Station House Officer (SHO) succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The SHO had sustained multiple bullet wounds during the exchange of fire. The militants had taken refuge in a house close to police station before the attack.