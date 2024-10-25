ETV Bharat / snippets

4 Security Personnel Killed In Attack At Check Post In Pakistan's KPK

Peshawar: Four security personnel were killed and over 20 injured when militants attacked their checkpost in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on Thursday, police said.

The security personnel were killed when a gunfight erupted following the attack at the checkpost in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan district, a police official said.

The official said the injured were moved to a nearby hospital.