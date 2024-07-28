ETV Bharat / snippets

Russian Su-34 Fighter Jet Crashes In Volgograd Region During Training Flight

Moscow: A Russian Su-34 fighter jet crashed in the Volgograd region in southern Russia during a scheduled training flight, said the Russian Ministry of Defence. The incident occurred during a routine exercise when the aircraft went down in a deserted area, Xinhua news agency reported. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the crew ejected themselves and survived. The crash caused no damage on the ground as the flight was conducted without ammunition. Preliminary findings suggested that a technical malfunction caused the crash.