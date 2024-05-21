Jaya Badiga Becomes First Telugu Woman To Be Appointed as California Court Judge

Jaya Badiga, a Telugu woman, has been appointed as a judge of the Sacramento Superior Court in California. She is recognised as the first woman elected to this post from the Telugu state. Jaya, who has been working as a court commissioner since 2022, is known as a family law expert. Born in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Jaya Badiga completed her primary education in Hyderabad. Between 1991-1994, she did BA from Osmania University with Psychology and Political Science subjects. She studied higher education at Boston University and also worked as an attorney for the California Department of Healthcare Services.