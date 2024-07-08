ETV Bharat / snippets

Indonesia: Landslide Triggered By Torrential Rain Kills 11 At Illegal Gold Mine; 20 missing

author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Jul 8, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

Informal mining operations are common in Indonesia, providing a tenuous livelihood to thousands who labor in conditions with a high risk of serious injury or death.
Photo showing Indonesia on a globe. (ETV Bharat)

JAKARTA: A landslide triggered by torrential rains crashed onto an unauthorized gold mining operation on Indonesia's Sulawesi island, killing at least 11 people, officials said Monday. About 33 villagers were digging for grains of gold on Sunday in a pit at the small traditional gold mine in remote Bone Bolango in Gorontalo province when tons of mud plunged down the surrounding hills and buried them, said Afifuddin Ilahude, Gorontalo's Search and Rescue Agency spokesperson.

"We saved two injured people on Sunday and had recovered 11 bodies by Monday. We are still searching for 20 others who were reported missing," he said.

JAKARTA: A landslide triggered by torrential rains crashed onto an unauthorized gold mining operation on Indonesia's Sulawesi island, killing at least 11 people, officials said Monday. About 33 villagers were digging for grains of gold on Sunday in a pit at the small traditional gold mine in remote Bone Bolango in Gorontalo province when tons of mud plunged down the surrounding hills and buried them, said Afifuddin Ilahude, Gorontalo's Search and Rescue Agency spokesperson.

"We saved two injured people on Sunday and had recovered 11 bodies by Monday. We are still searching for 20 others who were reported missing," he said.

TAGGED:

ILLEGAL GOLD MINE ACCIDENTINDONESIA LANDSLIDESULAWESI ISLAND

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Why Bilateral Trade Will Be An Important Issue Of Discussion During India-Russia Annual Summit

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.