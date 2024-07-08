Indonesia: Landslide Triggered By Torrential Rain Kills 11 At Illegal Gold Mine; 20 missing

JAKARTA: A landslide triggered by torrential rains crashed onto an unauthorized gold mining operation on Indonesia's Sulawesi island, killing at least 11 people, officials said Monday. About 33 villagers were digging for grains of gold on Sunday in a pit at the small traditional gold mine in remote Bone Bolango in Gorontalo province when tons of mud plunged down the surrounding hills and buried them, said Afifuddin Ilahude, Gorontalo's Search and Rescue Agency spokesperson.

"We saved two injured people on Sunday and had recovered 11 bodies by Monday. We are still searching for 20 others who were reported missing," he said.