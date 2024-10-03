ETV Bharat / snippets

Hurricane Helene's Death Toll Reaches 200

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 31 minutes ago

Hurricane Helene's Death Toll Reaches 200
Black Mountain: Hurricane Helene's death toll reached 200 on Thursday after Georgia and North Carolina reported more fatalities from the storm. The death toll jumped from 189 to 200 after Georgia officials added eight to their tally and North Carolina added three.

Search and rescue operations continued Thursday in the mountains of western North Carolina, which bore the worst of the storm. Helene came ashore last Thursday in northern Florida before carving a path of destruction through the Southeast. It was the deadliest to hit the US mainland since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

