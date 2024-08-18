ETV Bharat / snippets

Five Zika Virus Cases Detected In Bengaluru

author img

By PTI

Published : 11 hours ago

Five Zika Virus Cases Detected In Bengaluru
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Bengaluru: Five cases of Zika virus were detected in Bengaluru, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Sunday. According to him, from August 4 to 15, five cases of Zika virus have been detected in Jigani in Bengaluru.

"After the first case was detected, tests were conducted in the surrounding areas and five cases of Zika infection were found. Accordingly, containment has been done," he told reporters here. The Minister said Zika too has simple symptoms and its treatment is similar to dengue.

Bengaluru: Five cases of Zika virus were detected in Bengaluru, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Sunday. According to him, from August 4 to 15, five cases of Zika virus have been detected in Jigani in Bengaluru.

"After the first case was detected, tests were conducted in the surrounding areas and five cases of Zika infection were found. Accordingly, containment has been done," he told reporters here. The Minister said Zika too has simple symptoms and its treatment is similar to dengue.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FIVE ZIKA VIRUS CASES IN BENGALURU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.