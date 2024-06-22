A New Antidote To Paralysis: A White Blood Cell Identified In Humans

Hyderabad: Ohio State University scientists identified a unique white blood cell in humans. It was discovered that it can regrow nerve fibres. Therefore, it would enable the treatment of those suffering from paralysis and neurological diseases. Notably, dead nerve cells cannot be replaced by new ones. Similarly, damaged nerve fibres usually do not regrow. Hence, the neurological deficits are permanent.

Scientists discovered that bone marrow cells can be manipulated into powerful therapeutic tools. If stimulated with certain atoms in the lab, they can be transformed into cells that enable regeneration. They are said to help damaged nerve cells survive and regrow.