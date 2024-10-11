ETV Bharat / snippets

Actor Sayaji Shinde Joins NCP In Presence Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Actor Sayaji Shinde Joins NCP In Presence Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Actor Sayaji Shinde Joins NCP (Photo: IANS)

Mumbai: Marathi actor Sayaji Shinde has joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Sayaji Shinde tied the watch in the presence of Ajit Pawar, MP Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel, and Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

Shinde, who hails from Satara in Maharashtra, has made a mark for himself in South Indian cinema, particularly Tollywood. He has also acted in Marathi movies and is a household name. The joining of Shinde is expected to boost the NCP, ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

