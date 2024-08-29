ETV Bharat / snippets

Coriander Futures Rise On Higher Demand

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Coriander prices on Thursday rose Rs 8 to Rs 6,966 per quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings, tracking a firm trend in the spot market.
Coriander prices on Thursday rose Rs 8 to Rs 6,966 per quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings, tracking a firm trend in the spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for September delivery traded higher Rs 8 or 0.11 per cent at Rs 6,966 per quintal with an open interest of 23,375 lots.

