BEL Receives Order Supply Of Indigenous Radars Worth Rs 850 Cr From Cochin Shipyard Limited

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Representative Image (ANI)

Bengaluru: Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited has secured an order worth Rs 850 crore from Cochin Shipyard Limited for the supply of indigenous Multi-Function Radar in X Band on Wednesday.

The fully indigenous radar, designed by DRDO and manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), is capable of detecting, acquiring and tracking airborne targets to provide protection for naval ships, according to a press release. T D Nandakumar, General Manager (ADSN), BEL, received the order from Sreejith, Director (Operations), Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), in the presence of K V Suresh Kumar, Director (Marketing), BEL, V J Jose, Director (Finance), CSL.

PSU BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITEDCOCHIN SHIPYARD LIMITEDDRDO

