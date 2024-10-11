ETV Bharat / snippets

Woman Gives Birth To Baby Boy On Roadways Bus In UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A woman identified as Rinki gave birth on a roadways bus. While travelling to Ramkheda village, Rinki suddenly experienced labour pains near Indergarhi in Ghaziabad district. Immediately, her husband called for an ambulance, which arrived quickly. However, as the staff tried to move her, but her labour pains intensified. Hence, the ambulance team, including MT Amit Kumar and pilot Kailash Yadav, decided to help her deliver the baby on the bus using their delivery kit. After a baby boy was born, both mother and child were shifted to a hospital. The ambulance staff received praise for their quick response.