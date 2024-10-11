ETV Bharat / snippets

Woman Gives Birth To Baby Boy On Roadways Bus In UP's Ghaziabad

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 46 minutes ago

A woman identified as Rinki gave birth on a roadways bus. While travelling to Ramkheda village, Rinki suddenly experienced labour pains near Indergarhi.
One of the employees of the ambulance holds the baby after the delivery on the roadways bus in Ghaziabad (ETV Bharat)

Ghaziabad: A woman identified as Rinki gave birth on a roadways bus. While travelling to Ramkheda village, Rinki suddenly experienced labour pains near Indergarhi in Ghaziabad district. Immediately, her husband called for an ambulance, which arrived quickly. However, as the staff tried to move her, but her labour pains intensified. Hence, the ambulance team, including MT Amit Kumar and pilot Kailash Yadav, decided to help her deliver the baby on the bus using their delivery kit. After a baby boy was born, both mother and child were shifted to a hospital. The ambulance staff received praise for their quick response.

Ghaziabad: A woman identified as Rinki gave birth on a roadways bus. While travelling to Ramkheda village, Rinki suddenly experienced labour pains near Indergarhi in Ghaziabad district. Immediately, her husband called for an ambulance, which arrived quickly. However, as the staff tried to move her, but her labour pains intensified. Hence, the ambulance team, including MT Amit Kumar and pilot Kailash Yadav, decided to help her deliver the baby on the bus using their delivery kit. After a baby boy was born, both mother and child were shifted to a hospital. The ambulance staff received praise for their quick response.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GHAZIABAD ROADWAYS BUS DELIVERY GHAZIABAD WOMAN GIVES BIRTH IN BUS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.