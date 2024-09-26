ETV Bharat / snippets

Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu Gets Additional Charge Of Mizoram

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu Gets Additional Charge Of Mizoram
Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu (ANI)

New Delhi: Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu was on Thursday given additional charge as the Governor of Mizoram, "during the absence on leave" of Hari Babu Kambhampati, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has said. Kambhampati was named Mizoram governor in July 2021.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Shri Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, Governor of Tripura to discharge the functions of the Governor of Mizoram, in addition to his own duties, during the absence on leave of Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati," it said in a statement.

New Delhi: Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu was on Thursday given additional charge as the Governor of Mizoram, "during the absence on leave" of Hari Babu Kambhampati, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has said. Kambhampati was named Mizoram governor in July 2021.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Shri Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, Governor of Tripura to discharge the functions of the Governor of Mizoram, in addition to his own duties, during the absence on leave of Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati," it said in a statement.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TRIPURA GUV GETS CHARGE OF MIZORAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.