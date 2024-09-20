ETV Bharat / snippets

Supreme Court's YouTube Channel Hacked

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Supreme Court's YouTube Channel Hacked
Supreme Court (IANS)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court's YouTube channel was hacked on Friday showing videos promoting a cryptocurrency developed by US-based company Ripple Labs. A blank video with the title "Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC's $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION" is currently live on the hacked channel.

The apex court has been using YouTube to stream live hearings of cases listed before constitution benches and matters involving public interest. In a unanimous decision taken by the recent full court meeting headed by then CJI UU Lalit, the top court decided to live-stream proceedings of all constitution bench hearings.

