Stalin Meets Naidu in Delhi Airport

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin said that TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu will play a 'crucial' role at the centre, advocating for southern states' rights. Stalin met Naidu at Delhi airport.
Stalin Meets Naidu in Delhi (Photo: X@mkstalin)

"Met Thiru @ncbn garu, a longtime friend of Thalaivar Kalaignar (Karunanidhi), at Delhi Airport. I conveyed my best wishes to him and expressed hope that we will collaborate to strengthen the ties between the brotherly states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. I am confident that he will play a crucial role in the Union Government, advocating for the southern states and protecting our rights," Stalin said in a post on 'X.'

