Yechury in 'Critical' Condition, on Respiratory Support at AIIMS: Party

New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury's condition is "critical" and he is on respiratory support at AIIMS here, his party said on Tuesday. The 72-year-old Yechury is being treated for acute respiratory tract infection at the ICU in AIIMS, it said in a statement.

A multi-disciplinary team of doctors is closely monitoring the condition of Yechury, which is critical at this time, the party said.