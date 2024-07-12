ETV Bharat / snippets

Reminder Of What Happened When Constitution Was Trampled Over: Modi On 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that observing June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' will serve as a reminder of what happened when the Constitution was trampled over.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that observing June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' will serve as a reminder of what happened when the Constitution was trampled over.

He said on 'X', "It is also a day to pay homage to each and every person who suffered due to the excesses of the Emergency, a Congress unleashed dark phase of Indian history."

His post came soon after Home Minister Shah announced commemorating June 25, the day Emergency was declared in 1975, as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to remember the "massive contributions" of those who endured inhuman pains that time.

