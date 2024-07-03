ETV Bharat / snippets

Re-fixing Of Pension Under OROP On Cabinet Agenda: Sources

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 3, 2024, 9:31 PM IST

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

The Union Cabinet is learnt to have considered a proposal to re-fix pension under the OROP scheme. Sources in the know pointed out that pension under the One Rank One Pension scheme is re-fixed or revised every five years. The last revision took place with effect from July 2019. They said the proposal was part of the agenda of Wednesday's Cabinet meeting. But there was no official word.

