ETV Bharat / snippets

Raza's Painting Worth Rs 2.5 crore Stolen From Warehouse

author img

By PTI

Published : 6 hours ago

Raza's Painting Worth Rs 2.5 crore Stolen From Warehouse
Sayed Haider Raza's painting exhibition (IANS)

Mumbai: A painting by Sayed Haider Raza, worth over Rs 2.5 crore, was stolen from a warehouse in south Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

An official of the MRA Marg police station, where an FIR has been registered in this connection, said the painting, named Prakriti (Nature), made by the celebrated painter in 1992, was stolen from the Guru Auction House Private Limited's warehouse.

“We have formed a team to recover the painting,” the official said. “We are trying to identify the culprit through CCTV footage,” he added. Raza’s acrylic artwork was kept in the warehouse during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mumbai: A painting by Sayed Haider Raza, worth over Rs 2.5 crore, was stolen from a warehouse in south Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

An official of the MRA Marg police station, where an FIR has been registered in this connection, said the painting, named Prakriti (Nature), made by the celebrated painter in 1992, was stolen from the Guru Auction House Private Limited's warehouse.

“We have formed a team to recover the painting,” the official said. “We are trying to identify the culprit through CCTV footage,” he added. Raza’s acrylic artwork was kept in the warehouse during the coronavirus pandemic.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAZA PAINTING STOLENSAYED HAIDER RAZA PAINTING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.