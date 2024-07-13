ETV Bharat / snippets

Rajnath Singh Discharged From AIIMS

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 7 hours ago

Defence minister Rajnath Singh
Defence minister Rajnath Singh (ANI)

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh was on Saturday discharged from AIIMS here, two days after he was admitted to the hospital with complaints of back pain, an official said on Saturday. According to Dr Rima Dada, All India Institute Medical Sciences media cell in-charge, Singh was evaluated and treated for back pain. The minister was discharged around 2 pm on Saturday, Dada said. Singh was admitted to the the hospital's old private ward under the neurosurgery department early Thursday, she said.

