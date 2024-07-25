ETV Bharat / snippets

President Meets Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, Congratulates Him On Winning International Award

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 hours ago

President Meets Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, Congratulates Him On Winning International Award
File photo sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik (left) (ANI)

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu met renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik and congratulated him on winning an international award during the recently organised sand sculpture championship in Russia.

"It is a memorable day for me that I met President madam and briefed her about my achievement. She was very happy to know about it and congratulated me," Pattnaik told news agency PTI.

The event -- International Sand Sculpture Championship -- was organised from July 4-12 in St Petersburg at the iconic Peter and Paul Fortress. Pattnaik created a 12-foot sculpture depicting Lord Jagannath on a chariot and his devotee Balaram Das.

