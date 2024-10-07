ETV Bharat / snippets

PM Modi Shares 'Garba' Song He Wrote as Tribute to Goddess Durga

By PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared on X a 'Garba' song he wrote as a tribute to Goddess Durga.

"It is the auspicious time of Navratri and people are celebrating in different ways, united by their devotion to Maa Durga. In this spirit of reverence and joy, here is Aavati Kalay, a Garba I wrote as a tribute to Her power and grace. May Her blessings always remain upon us," he said.

He thanked Purva Mantri, whom he lauded as a talented upcoming singer, for singing the garba song and presenting such a melodious rendition of it.

TAGGED:

