PM Modi Participates in Ganpati Puja at CJI Chandrachud's Residence

By PTI

Published : 14 hours ago

PM Modi Participates in Ganpati Puja at CJI Chandrachud's Residence
PM Modi attends the Ganesh Puja celebrations at the residence of CJI (ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in Ganpati Puja at CJI D Y Chandrachud's residence here. In a video, Chandrachud and his wife Kalpana Das were seen welcoming Modi at their house.

Modi is then seen participating in the puja at their residence. The prime minister wore traditional Maharashtrian attire as he joined the celebrations at the CJI's residence.

"Joined Ganesh Puja at the residence of CJI, Justice DY Chandrachud Ji. May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless us all with happiness, prosperity and wonderful health," Modi said in a post on X.

