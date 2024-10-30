ETV Bharat / snippets

Padma Shri Mukund Nayak Admitted To Hospital In Ranchi

Padma Shri Mukund Nayak Admitted To Hospital In Ranchi
President Pranab Mukherjee presents the Padma Shri Award to tribal artist from Kharkhan Mukund Nayak for Art and Music during a Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 6 minutes ago

Ranchi: Padma Shri Mukund Nayak, Jharkhand's renowned folk singer, has been hospitalised here following health deterioration. His grandson, Ansh Nayak told ETV Bharat that Mukund had been experiencing weakness and cervical issues for days. Although he can still communicate, he will be flown to Delhi on November 1 via air ambulance for cervical surgery at a private hospital, he said.

Recently, Nayak performed at the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Ranchi, attended by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Known for singing in Nagpuri, Nayak highlights Jharkhand’s culture, opposes superstition, and promotes voting awareness through his folk songs.

