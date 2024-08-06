ETV Bharat / snippets

Maitree Express Between Dhaka and Kolkata Remains Suspended

By PTI

Published : Aug 6, 2024, 2:15 PM IST

Representative Image (ETV Bharat)

Kolkata: The Eastern Railway said services of the Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata Maitree Express will remain cancelled on Wednesday due to the ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh. The neighbouring country plunged into uncertainty after protests led to the resignation of the country's prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, on Monday.

Citing a message from Bangladesh Railways, the ER said on Tuesday the services of Maitree Express, which has not been operational since July 19, will not resume services on Wednesday. The operations of the bi-weekly Kolkata-Khulna-Kolkata Bandhan Express have also remained suspended since July 21.

TAGGED:

BANGLADESH UNRESTMAITREE EXPRESS SUSPENDEDDHAKA KOLKATA MAITREE EXPRESS

