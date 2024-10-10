ETV Bharat / snippets

ISRO Ex-Chief To Be Chief Guest At RSS Vijayadashami Event In Nagpur

By PTI

Nagpur: Padma Bhushan awardee and ISRO former chairman K Radhakrishnan will be the chief guest at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's annual Vijayadashami programme in Nagpur on October 12, RSS said on Thursday.

Every year on Dussehra, the RSS chief addresses Sangh volunteers during the event held at the Reshimbagh ground in the city. RSS said in a press release that Radhakrishnan, former head of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), will be the chief guest at the function this year. The Vijayadashmi event will start at 7.40 am on October 12, it said.

