DGCA Probes Tail Strike Incident Involving IndiGo Plane; Derosters Flight Crew

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA is probing the incident of tail strike involving an IndiGo aircraft on September 9 and the flight crew has been derostered, a senior official said on Tuesday. In a statement, IndiGo said its A321 aircraft was grounded in Bangalore due to a tail strike on September 9.

"The aircraft is currently under maintenance and will be back in operation post necessary repairs. The incident is under investigation," the airline said. According to the senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the flight crew has been off rostered and the incident is under investigation.

TAGGED:

