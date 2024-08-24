ETV Bharat / snippets

IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Nagpur As Passenger Takes Ill

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 9 hours ago

Logo of IndiGo (Photo: X@IndiGo6E)

Nagpur: An IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Patna made an emergency landing at the Nagpur airport on Friday after a passenger became critically ill, an official said.

The passenger exhibited unusual symptoms including intense shaking, loss of consciousness and body stiffness mid-flight, said a senior official of KIMS-Kingsway Hospital here where he was admitted on landing.

Initial medical assessment was that the patient is suffering from a seizure disorder and he is being treated in the emergency department at the hospital, the official added.

