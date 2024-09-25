ETV Bharat / snippets

Home Ministry Reviews Security Of Vital Installations Across India

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 38 minutes ago

New Delhi: Following major threat perceptions over vital installations across India as pointed out by different security agencies, the home ministry is going to review the category of sensitive installations very soon. In fact, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) also proposed to conduct such a review of vital installations across the country.

The intelligence bureau and other security agencies identify the sensitivity of vital installations in India. According to the sources, there has been no review by the security agencies of the category of sensitive installations, including all key government buildings, ministry buildings, nuclear plants, airports, monuments etc since 2019.

