Elephant Kills Farmer in Haridwar, Villagers Protest Against Forest Department

(Left) Locals at the spot where the farmer was killed by an elephant at Mangolpura village in Haridwar (top) Scaffolding from where the farmer was picked up by the elephant ( ETV Bharat )

Haridwar: A tragic incident occurred in Mangolpura village, Haridwar, when a wild elephant killed a farmer, Dayaram, on Sunday night. Dayaram was guarding his crops when the elephant picked him up in its trunk, carried him 70 meters, and fatally threw him. Villagers, alarmed by his screams, rushed to the scene, but Dayaram had already died. The elephant retreated to the forest after the commotion. Residents, fearful due to frequent wildlife incursions, are protesting against the forest department, demanding action. Haridwar DFO Vaibhav stated that the investigation is underway.