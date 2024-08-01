ETV Bharat / snippets

DU Commences Phase-II Of Common Seat Allocation System For Undergraduate Admissions

By PTI

Published : 15 hours ago

The Delhi University has commenced the Phase-II of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for undergraduate admissions starting Thursday.
New Delhi: The Delhi University has commenced the Phase-II of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for undergraduate admissions starting Thursday. The varsity has released its Allocation-cum-Admission schedule for undergraduate admissions for the academic session 2024-25 after the declaration of results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - UG by the National Testing Agency.

In this phase, the candidates who had successfully completed phase-I are required to log in to their dashboard (https://ugadmission.uod.ac in) to choose their preferred programmes and college combination, subject to fulfilment of the eligibility criteria.

