CBI Arrests Superintendent, Inspector of CGST in Alleged Bribery Case

New Delhi : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two officers of Central Goods & Services Tax (CGST) including a Superintendent, posted at Solan Office in Himachal Pradesh in connection with a case related to alleged demand and accepting bribe from the complainant, the Central probe agency said on Friday. A case was registered by the CBI under section 61(2) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 r/w section 7 of The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (As amended in July, 2018) against the accused.