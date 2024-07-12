ETV Bharat / snippets

CBI Arrests Superintendent, Inspector of CGST in Alleged Bribery Case

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Representational Image
Representational Image (File Photo)

New Delhi : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two officers of Central Goods & Services Tax (CGST) including a Superintendent, posted at Solan Office in Himachal Pradesh in connection with a case related to alleged demand and accepting bribe from the complainant, the Central probe agency said on Friday. A case was registered by the CBI under section 61(2) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 r/w section 7 of The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (As amended in July, 2018) against the accused.

New Delhi : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two officers of Central Goods & Services Tax (CGST) including a Superintendent, posted at Solan Office in Himachal Pradesh in connection with a case related to alleged demand and accepting bribe from the complainant, the Central probe agency said on Friday. A case was registered by the CBI under section 61(2) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 r/w section 7 of The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (As amended in July, 2018) against the accused.

TAGGED:

CBI ARRESTS CGST OFFICIALS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.