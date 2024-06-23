ETV Bharat / snippets

Canara Bank's Official X Account Hacked

Canara Bank on Sunday said its X handle has been compromised and asked its customers not to use the social media handle for now. "Canara Bank would like to inform to all concerned that the bank's official X account has been compromised. All concerned teams are investigating the matter and working closely with X to regain access to Canara Bank X handle at the earliest," the bank said in a statement. "We urge users not to post anything on our X page. We will inform immediately when it is restored and working in Canara Bank controls," it said.

