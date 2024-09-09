ETV Bharat / snippets

BJP Appoints Sat Sharma As Working President For Party In J-K

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

BJP Appoints Sat Sharma As Working President For Party In J-K
Representational Image (Getty Images)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday made some new party appointments in the poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir, naming Sat Sharma as its working president of the unit.

The saffron party also appointed Nirmal Singh as the president of State Election Campaign Committee and Sukhnandan Choudhary to be the vice president, according to a notification issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh. Kavinder Gupta has been appointed as the chairperson of the state election management committee, the BJP notification said.

