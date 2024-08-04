ETV Bharat / snippets

Bangladeshi Citizen Held With Fake Passport At Lucknow Airport

Lucknow: A Bangladesh citizen was arrested for allegedly carrying a fake passport at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport here on Friday night, officials said on Sunday.

The accused Subroneel Sarkar was caught by Immigration officials and was handed over to the Lucknow Police. A case was registered against him at the Sarojini Nagar police station.

Immigration officer A K Bharadwaj said that found a passport with the address of Ambedkar Nagarm Betul in Madha Pradesh during checking. "Following this, we apprehended Sarkar. It was found that the accused visited Bodhgaya and stayed in different hotels," he added.

