'Baba Siddique Had No Y Level Security', Confirms Maharashtra Police

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

File Photo of Baba Siddique (ANI)

Mumbai: A day after NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder, the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch. One of the accused fled from the spot, and two others have been arrested, police officials said.

Two pistols and 28 cartridges have also been recovered from the accused. Police are investigating whether Lawrence Bishnoi's gang is linked to the Siddique killing. According to sources, Baba Siddique was protected by three policemen and did not have categorised security. A policeman was present there at the time of the incident, sources confirmed.

