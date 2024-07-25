ETV Bharat / snippets

AAP Allotted New Office in Lutyens Area Following Delhi HC Order

author img

By PTI

Published : 18 hours ago

AAP Allotted New Office in Lutyens Area Following Delhi HC Order
Delhi High Court (File)

New Delhi: AAP has been allocated a new office in the Lutyens Delhi area, following directions from the Delhi High Court, party sources said on Thursday. AAP's new office is Bungalow No 1 in Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane.

"Following the directions of the (high) court, the party has been allotted a new office in Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane," a source said.

AAP's office was earlier located at Rouse Avenue. Delhi High Court granted the Centre time till Thursday to decide on the allocation of an office space to AAP, in recognition of its status as a national party.

