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In Photos: Jewish Men Mark Sukkot With Prayers In Jerusalem

In Photos: Jewish Worshippers Mark Sukkot With Prayers In Jerusalem
Jewish worshippers gathered in Jerusalem on Monday during the holiday of Sukkot. (AP)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 28, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST

1 Min Read
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TAGGED:

JEWISH WORSHIPPERS SUKKOT
WESTERN WALL PRAYERS
SUKKOT CELEBRATIONS JERUSALEM
SUKKOT 2026

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