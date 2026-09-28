In Photos: Jewish Men Mark Sukkot With Prayers In Jerusalem

Covered in prayer shawls Jewish men participate in the Cohanim Priestly blessing during the holiday of Sukkot. at the Western Wall. Covered in prayer shawls Jewish men participate in the Cohanim Priestly blessing during the holiday of Sukkot. at the Western Wall. Covered in prayer shawls Jewish men participate in the Cohanim Priestly blessing during the holiday of Sukkot. at the Western Wall. Covered in prayer shawls Jewish men participate in the Cohanim Priestly blessing during the holiday of Sukkot. at the Western Wall. Covered in prayer shawls Jewish men participate in the Cohanim Priestly blessing during the holiday of Sukkot. at the Western Wall. Backdropped by the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Jewish men participate in a blessing during the holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem. Covered in prayer shawls Jewish men participate in the Cohanim Priestly blessing during the holiday of Sukkot. at the Western Wall. Covered in prayer shawls. Jewish men pray in front of the gate at Souq Al-Qattani during morning prayers for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot