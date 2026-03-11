ETV Bharat / photos

In Pics: Reindeer Sprint Across Frozen Lake During Salla Porocup Reindeer Racing Event In Finland

Salla Porocup reindeer racing in Finland
Hundreds of spectators gathered in Salla, Finland, last week to watch the traditional Salla Porocup Reindeer Sprint Racing Event on frozen lake Keselmajarvi. Reindeer and their handlers competed in thrilling races, while young herders showcased traditional skills like Suopunki lasso throwing, celebrating the region's long-standing reindeer herding culture. (AP)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 11, 2026 at 9:41 AM IST

