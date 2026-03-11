In Pics: Reindeer Sprint Across Frozen Lake During Salla Porocup Reindeer Racing Event In Finland
Hundreds of spectators gathered in Salla, Finland, last week to watch the traditional Salla Porocup Reindeer Sprint Racing Event on frozen lake Keselmajarvi. Reindeer and their handlers competed in thrilling races, while young herders showcased traditional skills like Suopunki lasso throwing, celebrating the region's long-standing reindeer herding culture. (AP)
Published : March 11, 2026 at 9:41 AM IST