In Photos: Cyclone Arnab Hits Andhra Pradesh; Triggers Alert In Southern Districts
Cyclone Arnab left a trail of destruction, uprooting several trees and power poles, leading to power outages in several areas as it crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast. Police personnel and government officials are actively clearing debris on a priority basis to restore essential services and clear major traffic routes. (PTI)
Published : October 28, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST|
Updated : October 28, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST
Last Updated : October 28, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST