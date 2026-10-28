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In Photos: Cyclone Arnab Hits Andhra Pradesh; Triggers Alert In Southern Districts

High tidal sea waves inundate and breach a coastal road ahead of cyclone 'Arnab', in Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh.
Cyclone Arnab left a trail of destruction, uprooting several trees and power poles, leading to power outages in several areas as it crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast. Police personnel and government officials are actively clearing debris on a priority basis to restore essential services and clear major traffic routes. (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 28, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST

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Updated : October 28, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST

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Last Updated : October 28, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST

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CYCLONE ARNAB PHOTOS
CYCLONE HITS ANDHRA PRADESH

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