Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding Reception: Rajinikanth, MK Stalin Attend Chennai Celebration
Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are hosting a grand wedding reception at ITC Grand Chola on November 21. The event is expected to see several popular faces from the film, cricket and political worlds. Actor Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and former Sunrisers Hyderabad players are among the guests. (Photo: Special Arrangement)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 21, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST|
Updated : November 21, 2026 at 9:20 PM IST
Last Updated : November 21, 2026 at 9:20 PM IST