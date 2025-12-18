ETV Bharat / opinion

Yearender 2025: AAP, Or The Drudgery Of A Death Foretold

Because, any eavesdropped conversation between office commuters in one of Delhi's several public transport modes before the February polls would tell you that the privileged residents of the nation's capital were more than a bit irritated by over a decade of Kejriwal's metronomic harangues and moralising tone. Add to that his ideology-free see-saws on even "small" issues, which increasingly came across as hypocritical, and the stage was set for a perfect storm.

By now, pundits have proffered their opinions, dissecting the results along every axis imaginable. Meanwhile, the former Delhi CM eased himself out of the public domain by going on a meditation trip soon after the loss, before setting up camp in Punjab, steering Bhagwant Mann's government from behind the curtain. Which indicates that he hasn't learnt anything from the Delhi loss.

So, what happened to Kejriwal and the AAP, and what is in store for their future?

The denouement was so shattering that even a garrulous busybody like the “Mufflerman” quickly receded into political hibernation, rather than come out all guns blazing, as his carefully curated political persona had led many to expect.

It was as if Delhi voters were consigning the party, which they had themselves midwifed just over a decade ago, to the overflowing garbage dumps across the city-state that had become a major poll issue weeks before the elections.

When the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lost the Delhi Assembly polls in February 2025, it wasn't just any blip in the topsy-turvy world of India's electoral history. Not only did the party's tally fall to 22 (from 62 in 2020 and 67 in 2015), but barring Atishi, all its frontline leaders, from Chief Minister (CM) and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and former Home Minister Satyendra Jain, lost embarrassingly.

In other words, Delhi rejected him for the very reasons it had once chosen him. The Delhi voter had, over the previous decade, mirrored the AAP supremo's ideological fecundity by repeatedly voting for "Modi at Centre, Kejri in Delhi", an indication of self-interest driven approach to politics. Not only was the AAP aware of it, but had actively fed the same beast for its own electoral gains in the past. So, no use crying over this.

That leaves us with the party, AAP, and its lodestar, Kejri. Twelve years into its storied launch, the AAP's holier-than-thou image had taken a severe beating, revealing a political party as mendacious as any other, perhaps more than any other. Because, for the average voter — who spends less time deciding whom to vote than on which toothpaste to buy, ie, for whom political insight is a meme on a sliding scale of WhatsApp forwards — monogamy is that essential public pavitra rishta that allows all kinds of promiscuity in private.

An electoral choice is like a spouse whose existence maintains the aura of balance at home that is essential for dalliances outside, over which the spouse feigns ignorance. So, when the rare divorce happens, it's not a solemnly signed affidavit overseen by a judge, but a hissy fit accompanied by a loud Bollywood-ish soundtrack and histrionics to match.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Goa Incharge Atishi, MLA Cruz Silva, and others during a public hearing program, in Velim on Dec 12, 2025. (ANI)

In short, minus a grand project (read: ideology), the AAP's narrative of apolitical politics was always dependent on scaling up its technocratic package, by offering more functions (read: freebies). That too, in a zeitgeist dominated by a monopolistic power trader, the BJP, with a ready-made grand project — Hindutva. The AAP's Calvinball approach of opportunistic quick-fixes sans long-term vision was always going to hit a glass ceiling at some point. All that the BJP, at the Centre and the MCD, did in Delhi was to engage the AAP in a protracted war of attrition over release of Central funds, legal quagmires, hostile civic authorities, and eventually, a barenaked display of executive power to erode the trust it had built among certain sections of the capital's population, and thereby hasten its collapse.

In parallel, what the BJP continued working on is raising its cumulative vote percentage through visible and invisible alliances. When the AAP stormed into Delhi's political firmament in 2013, the BJP had held back a significant proportion of its core vote bank, letting AAP grab Congress's middle-class voters. Since then, the BJP has converted Delhi's electoral landscape into a duopoly by first mopping up the remnants of the Congress's voters, and then progressively, over the next decade, gnawing away at the AAP's share, by implementing the NDA's Bihar Model — literally, weaning away chunks of lower class migrant voters using a combination of baits based on caste, religion and dole — whichever works for the individual or group.

The AAP, too, kept playing into the BJP's hands by never challenging the latter's consecutive Lok Sabha election narrative of “Modi at Centre, Kejri in Delhi”. This is a policy whose unstated implication was for the AAP to continue positioning the Congress as its main enemy, irrespective of any posturing it may have made against the BJP for public consumption. On the ground, it prevented any meaningful INDIA-like coalitions for several poll cycles — in Delhi and elsewhere — during which time, the BJP kept sharpening its strategy for the capital.

File photo of PM Narendra Modi and then Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during an All-Party Meeting in New Delhi in 2022. (ANI)

So when the targeted allegations and subterranean social media campaigns questioning the personal integrity of its frontline leaders — from “Sheesh Mahal” to Liquor Scam — hit the AAP, the Overton Window tipped over, leaving the AAP no patli gali to weasel its way out.

In retrospect, the one moment that probably sealed the AAP's fate in Delhi was when it won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections in 2022, displacing the BJP. While voters were hoping that this would remove the AAP's constant whine about not being allowed to improve the city-state's civic amenities, for the BJP — which has pioneered and mastered a high-stakes, low-expectations electoral game — it was relief from a burden that had so far prevented it from going down and dirty. Not having to bear the burden of accusations of undermining civic maintenance via a disruptive MCD, the BJP went for the jugular over the following two-and-a-half years, using any and every means available.

From an interventionist Lieutenant-Governor, to the deployment of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Income Tax Department (ITD), and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in cases against senior leaders, the behind-the-scenes picture is one of AAP not being defeated, but clinically hunted down in Delhi.

PM Narendra Modi exchanges greeting with Delhi CM Rekha Gupta after her swearing-in ceremony, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Feb 20, 2025. (ANI)

On screen, though, the AAP fell the way it had risen — dumped by the same impatient, privileged, and unprincipled voters — on whose shoulders it had risen dramatically little over a decade ago.

So where does that leave the Delhi voter? In the exact place it has always desired to be — privileged. There's a catch, though. Privilege isn't an absolute measure; rather, it materialises as a relative, comparative state. So, Delhites will remain privileged by virtue of their location. As for whether their entitlement rises in absolute, material terms, only time can tell.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)