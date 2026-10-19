ETV Bharat / opinion

Can Osteoporosis Be Prevented? Everyday Habits That Help Protect Bone Strength Ahead Of World Osteoporosis Day 2026

Bones stay strong when you use them, so do some light jogging regularly ( Getty Images )

In my OPD, I meet a lot of patients who come in after a small fall. A slip in the bathroom, a missed step, nothing major. But the X-ray shows a fracture. And they ask me, “Doctor, I barely fell, how did the bone break?” That is osteoporosis. The bone becomes weak and brittle over years, silently. There is no pain, no warning. Until one day, a minor fall causes a major fracture.

Ageing and family history do matter. You cannot change your genes or your age. But you can change a lot of the daily habits that decide how strong your bones stay. And that makes a real difference.

World Osteoporosis Day 2026 falls on October 20 (Getty Images)

1. Eat for your bones

Your bones need calcium and vitamin D every day, not just once in a while.

Calcium: Milk, curd, paneer, ragi, sesame seeds, green leafy vegetables. You do not need anything fancy. What you eat at home is usually enough if you eat it regularly.

Vitamin D: This is what helps your body actually absorb calcium. A little sunlight in the morning helps. But many of us in India are still deficient because we stay indoors, use sunscreen, or work long hours inside. If your levels are low, your doctor may advise a supplement. Do not take high doses on your own, get it checked first.

2. Keep moving, and put some load on your bones

Bones stay strong when you use them. They get weaker when you sit all day. Walking is excellent. So is climbing stairs, dancing, light jogging if your joints allow it. Resistance exercises, like using light weights or resistance bands, also help because they strengthen the muscles that support the bones. A lot of fractures happen not because the bone is weak alone, but because the person fell. Simple yoga and balance exercises can reduce that risk. Pick what suits your age and your knees. You do not need to do heavy gym work. Regular, consistent movement is what counts.

3. Stop smoking, cut down on alcohol