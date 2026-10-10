Connected But Alone: Why Gen Z Feels Lonelier Than Ever And How To Build Real Connection
What we need to understand is that Gen Z did not choose loneliness. A few things have changed around them, writes Nupoor Mohan
Published : October 10, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
It is two in the morning. A 22-year-old is lying in bed with a phone that has not stopped buzzing all day. There are 30 group chats, a few hundred followers, a language learning streak she is careful not to break, and a feed full of people who seem to be having a wonderful time. Yet, if something went wrong right now, she is not sure who she would call. That, in one picture, is the paradox of Gen Z. They are the most connected generation in history but among the loneliest.
The Numbers Behind The Feeling
According to the World Health Organization's Commission on Social Connection, which released its global report in June 2025, one in six people worldwide is affected by loneliness, and it is linked to an estimated 871,000 deaths every year. The report found that between 17% and 21% of young people aged 13 to 29 feel lonely, with the highest rates among teenagers.
In rural India, the warning signs are showing up in our own data. According to Pratham's Annual Status of Education Report 2024, among 14-16-year-olds who can use a smartphone, 76% used it for social media in the previous week, compared with 57% who used it for anything educational. The Union Government's Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament in January this year, flagged the high prevalence of social media addiction among those aged 15 to 24 and warned that digital addiction erodes social capital, the very relationships and networks that hold us together.
This suggests our young people are spending more time connected to screens and less time feeling connected to people. What I see as a founder of a mental health platform, many people who come to therapy for the first time are under 35, with most of them belonging to Gen Z. What strikes me most is that they rarely start by saying, “I am lonely.” They say things like, “I'm just tired,” “I don't feel like myself,” “I have people around me, but nobody really gets me.” Loneliness hides behind exhaustion, anxiety, and a sense of not belonging.
They are also the most emotionally literate generation I have seen. They know the words: boundaries, burnout, anxiety, trauma. But knowing the language of feelings is not the same as having someone to share them with. Many of them can describe their pain perfectly and still have no one to say it to.
I see it in young professionals who have moved to a new city for their first job, living in a shared flat, working long hours and going home to a screen. I see it in students who are surrounded by people all day and still eat lunch scrolling. I see it in relationships that feel more like a series of texts than a bond: situationships, unanswered messages and the constant worry about being left on “seen”. When I spoke recently with a group of psychology students at a university in Pune, the questions they asked were not about exams but about how to make friendships that feel real.
Why Connection Got Harder
What we need to understand is that Gen Z did not choose loneliness. A few things have changed around them.
- Comparison never switches off: Earlier generations compared themselves with a cousin or a classmate. Today, a young person compares their ordinary Tuesday with hundreds of curated highlights every single day. It is very hard to feel close to people when you constantly feel you are falling behind them.
- Presence has been replaced by availability: We are always reachable but rarely fully there. A like, a heart, or a forward feels like contact, but it does not give the brain what a real conversation does: being seen, heard, and responded to by another person.
- Vulnerability feels risky: When so much of life is visible online, many young people feel they must look like they are coping. Admitting you are struggling can feel like breaking your own image.
- Life has become more transitional: College in one city, an internship in another, a job in a third. Every move resets the support system, and the people who knew you before slowly become people you just watch online.
Tips To Build Real Connection
Loneliness is a signal, much like hunger, telling us we need something and not a personality trait, and connection can be rebuilt, one small step at a time.
- Choose depth over reach: A few relationships where you can be honest matter far more than many where you have to perform.
- Invest in two or three people: Turn one scroll into one conversation. Next time you reach for your phone to check on someone's life, call them instead, or send a voice note. Hearing a voice changes the quality of contact completely.
- Build small rituals: A weekly walk with a friend, Sunday breakfast with flatmates, a regular call with a sibling. Connection grows through repetition, not grand gestures.
- Find your people offline: A running group, a book club, a pottery class, a volunteering drive. Shared activities take the pressure off conversation and give friendships something to grow around.
- Say the true thing: When someone asks how you are, try one honest sentence instead of “all good”. You will be surprised how often the other person was waiting for permission to say it too.
- Ask for help early: If loneliness has started to affect your sleep, your work, or how you feel about yourself, talk to a professional. You do not need to be in crisis to start therapy. The government's Tele MANAS helpline, 14416, is free and available across India, and online therapy has made support far easier to reach from wherever you are.
This onus cannot rest on young people alone. Parents can listen without rushing to fix. Colleges can create spaces for real belonging, not just events. Employers can recognize that a new joinee in a new city may be quietly struggling. Connection is a shared responsibility.
Real Voices, Real Change
This year's World Mental Health Day theme is “Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change.” For Gen Z, I think that captures exactly what is missing. Not more noise, not more notifications, but the experience of being heard by another person. So this 10th October, do something simple. Reach out to one person you have been meaning to talk to, and really listen. If you are the one feeling alone, let someone in. Loneliness tells us we are the only ones who feel this way. The data, and every young person I have met, say otherwise.
The author Nupoor Mohan is the Founder and CEO of The Full Circle, an online mental health platform democratizing access to quality therapy.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)
Also read:
- World Mental Health Day: Psychiatrist Highlights Importance Of Listening Without Judgement
- The Lancet: Scale Of Young People’s Digital Media Use And Emerging Evidence Of Harm Justify Action Now, Argue Experts
- With Conscious Unbossing, Gen Z Is Looking At The Corner Office And Saying, “No Thanks”
- ‘The No Cap Generation’: 74 Pc GenZ Indians Value Work-Life Balance Over Leadership Titles: Report