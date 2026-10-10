ETV Bharat / opinion

Connected But Alone: Why Gen Z Feels Lonelier Than Ever And How To Build Real Connection

It is two in the morning. A 22-year-old is lying in bed with a phone that has not stopped buzzing all day. There are 30 group chats, a few hundred followers, a language learning streak she is careful not to break, and a feed full of people who seem to be having a wonderful time. Yet, if something went wrong right now, she is not sure who she would call. That, in one picture, is the paradox of Gen Z. They are the most connected generation in history but among the loneliest.

According to the World Health Organization's Commission on Social Connection, which released its global report in June 2025, one in six people worldwide is affected by loneliness, and it is linked to an estimated 871,000 deaths every year. The report found that between 17% and 21% of young people aged 13 to 29 feel lonely, with the highest rates among teenagers.

In rural India, the warning signs are showing up in our own data. According to Pratham's Annual Status of Education Report 2024, among 14-16-year-olds who can use a smartphone, 76% used it for social media in the previous week, compared with 57% who used it for anything educational. The Union Government's Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament in January this year, flagged the high prevalence of social media addiction among those aged 15 to 24 and warned that digital addiction erodes social capital, the very relationships and networks that hold us together.

This suggests our young people are spending more time connected to screens and less time feeling connected to people. What I see as a founder of a mental health platform, many people who come to therapy for the first time are under 35, with most of them belonging to Gen Z. What strikes me most is that they rarely start by saying, “I am lonely.” They say things like, “I'm just tired,” “I don't feel like myself,” “I have people around me, but nobody really gets me.” Loneliness hides behind exhaustion, anxiety, and a sense of not belonging.

They are also the most emotionally literate generation I have seen. They know the words: boundaries, burnout, anxiety, trauma. But knowing the language of feelings is not the same as having someone to share them with. Many of them can describe their pain perfectly and still have no one to say it to.

I see it in young professionals who have moved to a new city for their first job, living in a shared flat, working long hours and going home to a screen. I see it in students who are surrounded by people all day and still eat lunch scrolling. I see it in relationships that feel more like a series of texts than a bond: situationships, unanswered messages and the constant worry about being left on “seen”. When I spoke recently with a group of psychology students at a university in Pune, the questions they asked were not about exams but about how to make friendships that feel real.

Why Connection Got Harder

What we need to understand is that Gen Z did not choose loneliness. A few things have changed around them.