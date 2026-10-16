ETV Bharat / opinion

World Food Day - A Full Plate Does Not Always Mean A Nourished Child

Junk food routinely replaces meals and nutritious snacks for kids at home ( Getty Images )

A child can eat a bag of chips, drink a sugary cola and still ask for food an hour later. Another might eat a full meal, but still miss the nutrients needed for healthy growth. These everyday situations highlight a crucial distinction: filling a child’s stomach and feeding a growing body are not necessarily the same thing.

On the occasion of World Food Day 2026, the conversation on hunger and nutrition needs to go beyond food access. The quality, variety and regularity of what children eat can impact their growth, energy levels, concentration and health over time. The challenge is not only to get children to eat enough, but also to help them develop a balanced relationship with food from an early age.

When Convenience Food Gets Habitual Packaged snacks, sugary drinks and highly processed foods are often appealing, affordable and convenient for children. Busy schedules, school canteens, screen time and marketing can make these choices a daily occurrence rather than an occasional treat. The worry isn’t that kids should never eat these foods. The issue is that they routinely replace meals and nutritious snacks. Diets high in foods that contain added sugar, salt or unhealthy fats may crowd out foods that deliver protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals. A well-rounded diet should include a wide range of vegetables and fruits, whole grains, pulses, appropriate sources of protein and dairy or suitable alternatives. Indian foods like dal, beans, seasonal vegetables, curd, eggs and millets can all be included in a healthy diet when taken in suitable combinations and portions. Nutrition Isn't Just About Weight Being underweight is often associated with childhood malnutrition, but nutritional problems can be seen at any weight. A child appears to be growing well, but in reality is on an unbalanced diet which does not provide him with all the nutrients he/ she needs for development. In contrast, poor growth can be caused by other factors and should not be blamed solely on the diet without assessment. Nutrients that support important functions during childhood include iron, calcium, vitamin D and protein, which help with blood formation, bone development and tissue growth. Inadequate intake can impact health, while excess calories with poor dietary quality can lead to unhealthy weight gain.