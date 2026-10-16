World Food Day - A Full Plate Does Not Always Mean A Nourished Child
Inadequate intake can impact health, while excess calories with poor dietary quality can lead to unhealthy weight gain, writes paediatric gastroenterologist Dr. Aditya Kulkarni.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 7:00 AM IST
A child can eat a bag of chips, drink a sugary cola and still ask for food an hour later. Another might eat a full meal, but still miss the nutrients needed for healthy growth. These everyday situations highlight a crucial distinction: filling a child’s stomach and feeding a growing body are not necessarily the same thing.
On the occasion of World Food Day 2026, the conversation on hunger and nutrition needs to go beyond food access. The quality, variety and regularity of what children eat can impact their growth, energy levels, concentration and health over time. The challenge is not only to get children to eat enough, but also to help them develop a balanced relationship with food from an early age.
When Convenience Food Gets Habitual
Packaged snacks, sugary drinks and highly processed foods are often appealing, affordable and convenient for children. Busy schedules, school canteens, screen time and marketing can make these choices a daily occurrence rather than an occasional treat. The worry isn’t that kids should never eat these foods. The issue is that they routinely replace meals and nutritious snacks. Diets high in foods that contain added sugar, salt or unhealthy fats may crowd out foods that deliver protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals.
A well-rounded diet should include a wide range of vegetables and fruits, whole grains, pulses, appropriate sources of protein and dairy or suitable alternatives. Indian foods like dal, beans, seasonal vegetables, curd, eggs and millets can all be included in a healthy diet when taken in suitable combinations and portions.
Nutrition Isn't Just About Weight
Being underweight is often associated with childhood malnutrition, but nutritional problems can be seen at any weight. A child appears to be growing well, but in reality is on an unbalanced diet which does not provide him with all the nutrients he/ she needs for development. In contrast, poor growth can be caused by other factors and should not be blamed solely on the diet without assessment.
Nutrients that support important functions during childhood include iron, calcium, vitamin D and protein, which help with blood formation, bone development and tissue growth. Inadequate intake can impact health, while excess calories with poor dietary quality can lead to unhealthy weight gain.
Parents should pay attention to a child’s growth pattern, energy, appetite and eating habits rather than appearance alone. If your child is constantly tired, eating poorly, not growing well or you have ongoing concerns about their diet or weight, you should see a healthcare professional. Children learn about food by looking at the adults around them. Families who offer a variety of foods, keep healthy options accessible, and maintain somewhat consistent meal routines provide children with more opportunities to develop healthier eating habits.
Healthy Eating Tips For Parents
- Forcing children to eat every last morsel, rewarding them with sweets or marking some foods as forbidden can make mealtime stressful. A better way is to serve age-appropriate servings
- Introduce unfamiliar foods in a patient manner
- Let children recognize their hunger and fullness cues
- Healthy eating doesn’t have to be expensive or complicated. Families can build variety into their budgets by planning meals around seasonal produce, pulses and grains that are available
- Schools have a role to play too. Access to drinking water, nutritious meals and healthier canteen options make it easier to eat balanced.
- Nutrition education is most effective when it is practical and based on foods children actually eat at home.
Make Each Meal Count
World Food Day is a good opportunity to notice how food security and nutrition are interconnected. Families may face barriers including rising food costs, time constraints, limited access to fresh produce or uncertainty about what constitutes a healthy diet. Such advice has to recognize these realities, not just put the whole burden on parents.
The point, ultimately, is a way of eating that promotes growth, health and a wholesome relationship with food. This World Food Day, we should be asking not if children eat enough, but if what they eat enables them to thrive.
The author Dr. Aditya Kulkarni is Consultant – Paediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat
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