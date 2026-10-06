ETV Bharat / opinion

World Cerebral Palsy Day: Build A World Beyond Therapy Where Every Child Can Participate

Then we talk about cerebral palsy, the discussion often starts with difficulty in movement such as trouble walking, muscle stiffness, imbalance or lack of coordination. For a child living with cerebral palsy, the journey is much more than just movement. It is about communication, learning, independence, friendship, confidence and actively engaging with the world around.

Observed every year on October 6, World Cerebral Palsy Day is a chance to shift the conversation from limitations to possibilities. The global 2026 campaign theme ‘Unique and United’ sends a strong message that every person with cerebral palsy lives a different experience. Inclusion must recognise individuality; it should not assume what a person can or cannot do.

Every Child With Palsy Is Different

Cerebral palsy is a lifelong condition linked to injury or differences in the developing brain. It can affect movement and posture. There is no single way it shows up. Some children may have movement issues. Others may need support for walking, talking or daily tasks. That is why care cannot be one-size-fits-all. The focus must be on the child including their strengths, challenges, goals, and their surroundings. A support plan should then be built around those needs.

Early diagnosis and support can help families understand what their child needs (Getty Images)

Early Support Can Make A Difference

For parents, not seeing their child reach certain milestones on time can be hard. Delayed sitting, unusual muscle tone, trouble with movement control, or persistent posture issues may be signs that a professional evaluation is needed. Early diagnosis and support can help families understand what their child needs. It can also help them access therapies and developmental support. These can be in the form of physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, better communication tools, and assistive devices, all of which can all play an important role depending on the child’s needs.

Rehabilitation is not about improving physical function. The World Health Organisation says rehabilitation helps people become as independent as possible. It supports participation in education, work, play and other important parts of life. For a child, that could mean sitting in class, talking with friends, eating on their own, using a phone or computer, joining in play, or just feeling more confident when moving around. The goal should be participation, not perfection.

One mistake about disability is thinking success means reaching a certain physical goal. Healthcare should not push every child toward the general idea of ‘normal’. A better question is: what can we do to help this child take part fully in life? For one child, success might be walking independently; for another, it might be using a device to speak; for someone else it could be going to school, playing a sport or building a career. These achievements may look different, however they are all equally important.