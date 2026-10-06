World Cerebral Palsy Day: Build A World Beyond Therapy Where Every Child Can Participate
Care for kids with palsy cannot be one-size-fits-all. The focus must be on the child's unique wants, writes senior paediatric neurologist Dr. Anaita Hegde.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Then we talk about cerebral palsy, the discussion often starts with difficulty in movement such as trouble walking, muscle stiffness, imbalance or lack of coordination. For a child living with cerebral palsy, the journey is much more than just movement. It is about communication, learning, independence, friendship, confidence and actively engaging with the world around.
Observed every year on October 6, World Cerebral Palsy Day is a chance to shift the conversation from limitations to possibilities. The global 2026 campaign theme ‘Unique and United’ sends a strong message that every person with cerebral palsy lives a different experience. Inclusion must recognise individuality; it should not assume what a person can or cannot do.
Every Child With Palsy Is Different
Cerebral palsy is a lifelong condition linked to injury or differences in the developing brain. It can affect movement and posture. There is no single way it shows up. Some children may have movement issues. Others may need support for walking, talking or daily tasks. That is why care cannot be one-size-fits-all. The focus must be on the child including their strengths, challenges, goals, and their surroundings. A support plan should then be built around those needs.
Early Support Can Make A Difference
For parents, not seeing their child reach certain milestones on time can be hard. Delayed sitting, unusual muscle tone, trouble with movement control, or persistent posture issues may be signs that a professional evaluation is needed. Early diagnosis and support can help families understand what their child needs. It can also help them access therapies and developmental support. These can be in the form of physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, better communication tools, and assistive devices, all of which can all play an important role depending on the child’s needs.
Rehabilitation is not about improving physical function. The World Health Organisation says rehabilitation helps people become as independent as possible. It supports participation in education, work, play and other important parts of life. For a child, that could mean sitting in class, talking with friends, eating on their own, using a phone or computer, joining in play, or just feeling more confident when moving around. The goal should be participation, not perfection.
One mistake about disability is thinking success means reaching a certain physical goal. Healthcare should not push every child toward the general idea of ‘normal’. A better question is: what can we do to help this child take part fully in life? For one child, success might be walking independently; for another, it might be using a device to speak; for someone else it could be going to school, playing a sport or building a career. These achievements may look different, however they are all equally important.
Inclusion Must Start Outside The Hospital
Care is just one part of the journey. Children also need spaces that let them take part. Accessible schools, encouraging teachers, inclusive playgrounds, proper transport, assistive tools and several chances to join social or cultural events can change everything. Sometimes the biggest barrier is the child's environment. A staircase with no ramp, a classroom that does not support communication, attitudes based on assumptions... these things can limit a child more than the condition itself. That is why inclusion should not be an afterthought. It should be built into how schools, workplaces, healthcare systems and communities are made.
Families Need Support
Behind every child with cerebral palsy is a family managing appointments, therapy sessions, school choices and worries about the future. Parents who just learn about a diagnosis, may feel uncertain, tired and anxious. Healthcare providers can help not only through treatment but also by giving clear and honest information. They can help set goals and encourage parents to be active in their child’s care. Families should also be encouraged to celebrate progress, not compare their child with timelines or other children.
Technology Can Open New Doors
Assistive technology is growing in importance in disability care. Mobility aids, communication tools, adaptive equipment and digital apps can help people overcome barriers and live independently. The key is to choose the right tool for the right child, not simply because something is available. The right assistive solution can turn a task that once needed help into something a person can do alone without help from others.
Change The Conversation
World Cerebral Palsy Day should not just be a day to create awareness. Awareness is good, but action matters more. We need healthcare systems that make rehabilitation easy to access. Schools where children with disabilities truly participate. Workplaces that see ability, not disability. Communities where people with palsy are seen for who they are: full of dreams and talent, not just their diagnosis. Importantly, we need to listen to people with cerebral palsy. Their lives should guide the services, policies and spaces built for them. Cerebral palsy may affect how someone moves, talks or does things. It does not change their dreams, their intelligence, their creativity or their potential.
This World Cerebral Palsy Day, do not define a child by what they cannot do. Ask what they want to do; understand what support they need; help build a world where they can participate. True inclusion is not about making people fit into the world. It is about building a world where everyone feels like they are valued, empowered and that they truly belong.
(The author Dr. Anaita Hegde is Senior Consultant - Paediatric Neurology at Narayana Health SRCC Children's Hospital in Mumbai. The facts and opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.)
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