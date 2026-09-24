World Cancer Research Day: The Future Of Cancer Care Will Be Built At The Intersection Of Biology And Technology
Artificial intelligence can serve as the connective tissue between biology, imaging and clinical data, writes cancer specialist Dr. Sushil Beriwal.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 11:02 AM IST
Cancer is not a single disease. Even tumours arising in the same organ can behave differently depending on their molecular characteristics and surrounding immune environment. This growing understanding of cancer biology is transforming care from a largely uniform approach into one that is increasingly precise, personalised and responsive to the needs of each patient. On World Cancer Research Day 2026, let's take a look at the possibilities of this intersection.
Tumour biology now helps clinicians look beyond where a cancer originated. Molecular biomarkers, genetic alterations and patterns of gene expression can provide important information about how aggressively a tumour may behave and which treatments are most likely to work. Non-small cell lung cancer is a clear example: testing can identify EGFR mutations, ALK or ROS1 rearrangements and other actionable alterations, allowing clinicians to select matched targeted therapies rather than relying only on treatment chosen by tumour location. In some patients, these insights may support treatment intensification; in others, they may allow us to safely reduce therapy and avoid unnecessary side effects. The goal is not simply to deliver more treatment, but to deliver the right treatment.
Advanced imaging adds another dimension to this biological understanding. Modern MRI, PET and functional imaging can reveal not only the location and size of a tumour, but also aspects of its metabolism and biological activity. During treatment, imaging can help us evaluate response and identify changes that may require adaptation. In radiation oncology, daily image guidance and adaptive radiation therapy are enabling clinicians to account for changes in tumour size, anatomy and organ position while a course of treatment is underway.
Artificial intelligence can serve as the connective tissue between biology, imaging and clinical data. By analysing patterns across scans, pathology, genomics and treatment records, AI can help clinicians with screening like in lung and breast cancer, delineate tumours and organs for radiation therapy, predict response and adapt treatment more consistently. Its greatest value is not autonomous decision-making but augmenting clinical judgement: converting vast amounts of data into usable insight while leaving interpretation, accountability and communication firmly with the care team. To earn trust, these systems must be transparent, rigorously validated and monitored across diverse patient populations.
Radiation therapy itself has evolved dramatically. Highly conformal treatment, stereotactic radiation, motion management, image-guided treatment and adaptive planning allow radiation to be delivered with submillimetre precision in selected settings. Emerging approaches may further integrate biological information including circulating DNA into treatment planning, potentially varying the radiation dose according to different regions within a tumour. By combining biological targeting with technological accuracy, we can improve tumour control while reducing exposure to healthy tissue.
The greatest progress will come not from any one innovation, but from integration. Biology can tell us what makes a tumour vulnerable. Imaging can show us where it is and how it is changing. AI can help interpret large volumes of information. Advanced radiation technology can translate those insights into precise treatment. Longitudinal clinical data can then help us understand which approaches produce the best outcomes in real-world populations.
This integration requires close collaboration among oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, medical physicists, data scientists, surgeons and other healthcare professionals. It also requires diverse and representative data so that advances benefit patients across geographic, socioeconomic and demographic groups; not only those treated at large academic centres.
Technology is most valuable when it helps us see the individual behind the disease. The future of cancer care will therefore be defined not only by smarter machines or more sophisticated biology, but by how effectively we combine them with clinical judgement, empathy and shared decision-making. At the intersection of biology and technology lies an opportunity to make cancer care more precise, less burdensome and, above all, more human.
The author Dr. Sushil Beriwal (MD, MBA, FASTRO, FABS, FICRO, FACRO) is Vice President of Varian Medical Affairs.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)
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