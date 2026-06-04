With El Niño Set To Pour Fuel On Fire, What Can India Do To Lessen The Impact?
IMD's latest Monsoon Mission Climate Forecasting System and other climate model forecasts indicate that El Niño conditions are likely to develop during southwest monsoon season.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 10:15 AM IST
With each passing day, the weather is changing for the worse. Lately, we have repeatedly heard about the term El Niño, the phenomenon characterised by unusually warm ocean surface temperatures, and its impact on global weather patterns.
On June 2, 2026, the World Meteorological Organisation said there was an 80 percent likelihood of an El Niño event during June-August 2026, with probabilities for this to continue until at least November near or above 90%.
“Although some uncertainty remains about El Niño peak strength and timing, most forecast models suggest it will be at least moderate – and possibly strong,” the WMO said in its statement.
UN General-Secretary António Guterres, in a video statement, warned that El Niño is “arriving on our doorstep in the coming months with 90% certainty.”
The world, he said, must treat it as the urgent climate warning it is. “El Niño conditions will pour fuel on the fire of a warming world. Impacts will hit even harder, travel even farther, and cross borders with devastating speed,” Guterres said.
Like many other parts of the world, India is also feeling some of the negative symptoms. The Indian meteorological department has revised its monsoon forecast to about 90% of the long-period average.
So what does this mean for India?
As per the government’s own assessment, neutral El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions are transitioning towards El Niño conditions over the equatorial Pacific region. America’s National Centers For Environmental Information defines ENSO as a periodic fluctuation (every 2–7 years) in sea surface temperature (El Niño) and the air pressure of the overlying atmosphere (Southern Oscillation) across the equatorial Pacific Ocean. Basically, ENSO, is the overarching global climate cycle, while El Niño is its specific warm phase.
IMD's latest Monsoon Mission Climate Forecasting System (MMCFS) and other climate model forecasts indicate that El Niño conditions are likely to develop during the southwest monsoon season.
At present, neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are observed over the Indian Ocean. The latest MMCFS forecast indicates that neutral IOD conditions are likely to continue during the monsoon season.
Summing up, El Niño is likely to hit India during the monsoon season and last until September, potentially taking such bites out of our monsoon. Indians should expect dry, delayed, and hot monsoon months, because El Niño is here to stay till September.
El Niño even has the potential to divert our monsoon eastward into the Pacific Ocean. Even if we look at the satellite data now, these movements are visible.
Weather experts also suggest that the intense heat waves in India are seen as a sign of El Niño. India has been witnessing extreme temperatures, and it was reported that India had over ten of the world’s hottest cities during this period. Both daytime and nighttime temperatures in the Indian subcontinent have risen.
The government, through a press release, has already warned that during June 2026, above-normal heat wave days are expected over many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh, and isolated regions of Maharashtra, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.
On top of all this, we have a 2,000-2,500 km long cloud formation north of the Himalayas, which can move southward, causing climatic havoc in the Gangetic plains. Over 30 districts in UP alone saw strong winds, storms, and rainfall due to these novel weather phenomena. Although people see this as a respite from the heat, this is not the monsoon, but climatic anomalies disrupting the monsoon winds from reaching deeper into the subcontinent.
The year 2026 could be a very chaotic year, hence, we must look at India’s most vulnerable section: rain-fed farmers. They account for roughly 60 percent of the total farming community and are a major contributor to our food security. From legumes to oilseeds and millets, these farmers are vital to nourishing India. A bad monsoon directly threatens not just our food security but also the livelihoods and sustenance of millions of rain-fed farmers who depend on the monsoon for their lives.
Now with erratic, delayed rainfall, conventional agricultural patterns will not work for them. Lesser rainfall also adds to the climatic threat and directly means lesser food production. If we look at the last five years, the monsoon has been quite erratic. India experienced the wettest June and the driest August and October relatively close to each other.
The occurrence of heatwaves and western climatic disturbances have disrupted the conventional weather cycles. Hence, rain-fed farmers have been the worst affected and pushed into distress. Only last year, 2025-2026, did the government boast of record grain production. Since 2021-22, the Indian government banned the export of grains like wheat and temporarily some varieties of rice, sugar, among other things because food production for those strategic items had significantly reduced.
Adding more fuel to the fire is the Iran war and its global impacts on fossil fuels, agri-chemicals, and mineral supply. Rocked by low supply, inflation is rising globally. Our government has already stocked up enough fertiliser for the coming Kharif season, but sadly it may not last till the next rabi sowing season because erratic weather further increases the demand for agri-chemical fertilisers and pesticides, both of which are in short supply.
Focusing back on solutions, Indian policymakers on a war footing need to organise farmers, spread awareness of the imminent climate report and send agricultural extension officers in each district to help farmers by providing more climate-resilient seeds.
Farmers should be advised to practice multi-cropping, especially in the rain-fed areas. Organic cow manure and farmyard waste should be made available to farmers, especially as organic matter in soil increases the soil's water retention capacity. Farmers should consider using biochar-based soil improvement techniques. Millets, legumes, and oilseeds should be promoted in drier areas.
In low rainfall areas, millet procurement and other financial incentives should be given to conserve water and agri-chemicals. Most land in rain-fed areas should be insured under the crop insurance scheme. Finally, the government needs to increase our national food grain storage capacity. In each village, rural entrepreneurs should be incentivised to open and run grain storages in partnership with farmers. So, the rural economy is rejuvenated, and each village has its own grain security.
(DISCLAIMER: The facts and opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.)
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