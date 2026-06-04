ETV Bharat / opinion

With El Niño Set To Pour Fuel On Fire, What Can India Do To Lessen The Impact?

A man tries to cool himself under running tap water amid scorching summer heat in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh ( PTI )

By Indra Shekhar Singh 5 Min Read

With each passing day, the weather is changing for the worse. Lately, we have repeatedly heard about the term El Niño, the phenomenon characterised by unusually warm ocean surface temperatures, and its impact on global weather patterns. On June 2, 2026, the World Meteorological Organisation said there was an 80 percent likelihood of an El Niño event during June-August 2026, with probabilities for this to continue until at least November near or above 90%. “Although some uncertainty remains about El Niño peak strength and timing, most forecast models suggest it will be at least moderate – and possibly strong,” the WMO said in its statement. A farmer in a paddy field as paddy plantation begins in Punjab (PTI) UN General-Secretary António Guterres, in a video statement, warned that El Niño is “arriving on our doorstep in the coming months with 90% certainty.” The world, he said, must treat it as the urgent climate warning it is. “El Niño conditions will pour fuel on the fire of a warming world. Impacts will hit even harder, travel even farther, and cross borders with devastating speed,” Guterres said. Like many other parts of the world, India is also feeling some of the negative symptoms. The Indian meteorological department has revised its monsoon forecast to about 90% of the long-period average. So what does this mean for India? As per the government’s own assessment, neutral El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions are transitioning towards El Niño conditions over the equatorial Pacific region. America’s National Centers For Environmental Information defines ENSO as a periodic fluctuation (every 2–7 years) in sea surface temperature (El Niño) and the air pressure of the overlying atmosphere (Southern Oscillation) across the equatorial Pacific Ocean. Basically, ENSO, is the overarching global climate cycle, while El Niño is its specific warm phase. IMD's latest Monsoon Mission Climate Forecasting System (MMCFS) and other climate model forecasts indicate that El Niño conditions are likely to develop during the southwest monsoon season. Children bathe in the Brahmaputra river to beat the heat on a hot summer day in Guwahati (PTI) At present, neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are observed over the Indian Ocean. The latest MMCFS forecast indicates that neutral IOD conditions are likely to continue during the monsoon season.