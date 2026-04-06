Will Iran Talk? War, Oil And The Quiet Winners Of The Conflict
The Iran conflict shows weak incentives for peace, as war economics, oil leverage, and global power dynamics benefit Iran, China, and others, prolonging instability.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 12:14 PM IST
The question, will Iran talk?, appears straightforward. However, the indicators from the battlefield suggest that what began as a military confrontation has become a complex strategic contest where the incentives for peace are weak. Even as diplomatic signals are exchanged, there is little evidence of substantive engagement between the two sides.
This is not a war moving towards resolution. It is a war settling into a pattern where multiple actors are adjusting to its continuation.
Trump’s Predicament: Power Without Closure
The United States, under Donald Trump, entered the conflict with a clear objective of weakening Iran’s military capabilities and halting its nuclear ambitions. However, the unexpected trajectory the war has taken reveals a deep dilemma.
Washington has demonstrated military strength, deploying additional forces and maintaining operational pressure. Yet, its signalling has been inconsistent. Escalatory threats are followed by conciliatory statements. Diplomatic openings are announced even as preparations for further strikes continue.
This reflects that the United States has the ability to fight, but lacks a clear path to victory. It failed to disrupt or dismantle Iran’s decentralised economic system. It also failed to ensure stability in the Strait of Hormuz.
The result is a familiar predicament of the past, as in Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq. Despite the military dominance, there was no strategic closure.
Iran’s Calculus: Endurance and Advantage
Iran, by contrast, appears to be operating with a different logic. Rather than seeking immediate de-escalation, it is leveraging the conditions of war to its advantage.
As reported in The Economist, Iran continues to export between 2.4 and 2.8 million barrels of oil per day the same levels as before the conflict. More significantly, it is earning more from these exports due to rising global prices.
In spite of sustained military pressure, Iran’s economic position has strengthened. Its oil trade has adapted through decentralised networks, IRGC-linked logistics, and complex financial channels that bypass sanctions. In such circumstances, the incentive to negotiate weakens. For Iran, time is not a constraint. It is a tool.
The Strait of Hormuz: Where the Real Battle Lies
The centre of gravity in this conflict is not the battlefield, but the Strait of Hormuz. Disruptions here have had immediate and far-reaching consequences.
Iran has used this geography effectively. While other Gulf producers have seen exports decline, Iranian tankers continue to operate through adaptive and often opaque arrangements. This has allowed Tehran to convert geographical position into strategic leverage.
In modern conflict, control of energy flows can matter more than control of territory.
China’s Calculus: Strategic Patience
While the United States and Iran remain engaged, China has adopted a position of calculated restraint.
Chinese analysts view the war as a strategic misstep by Washington, one that will distract it from East Asia and reinforce narratives of American decline. At the same time, China continues to benefit economically. It absorbs a large share of Iranian oil exports, often through indirect channels. Financial networks linked to China facilitate transactions, allowing Iran’s oil revenues to continue flowing despite sanctions.
China has also insulated itself from potential disruptions. It has built significant strategic reserves and diversified its energy mix, reducing dependence on any single chokepoint. For Beijing, the conflict presents an opportunity rather than a crisis.
Will China Encourage Iran Not to Talk?
China is unlikely to openly oppose negotiations. Such a move would risk direct confrontation with the United States. However, it has little incentive to push Iran towards a settlement.
A prolonged conflict serves China’s strategic interests. It keeps the United States engaged in West Asia. It opens economic opportunities in energy and reconstruction. It strengthens the perception of China as a stable and reliable partner in contrast to an unpredictable United States.
Thus, China’s approach is indirect. It does not need to shape Iran’s decisions explicitly. The broader strategic environment already favours continuation.
Israel’s Position: Tactical Gains, Strategic Uncertainty
Israel finds itself in a complex position within this conflict. On the tactical level, Israel has achieved certain objectives. Iranian-linked targets and proxy networks have come under sustained pressure. The conflict has reinforced Israel’s long-standing aim of keeping Iran’s military capabilities in check.
However, the broader strategic picture is less certain. Iran’s ability to continue operations through proxies, including missile and drone strikes across the region, suggests that its network remains intact. Attacks have continued across multiple theatres, expanding the scope of the conflict.
A prolonged war increases risks for Israel. Multiple fronts, from Lebanon to maritime routes, create a stretched security environment. Thus, while Israel may be achieving tactical success, the long-term outcome remains uncertain.
The System and the Spoils: A New War Economy
One of the defining features of this conflict is the resilience of Iran’s economic system. Its oil trade is not controlled by a single entity, but by a network of actors linked to political, military, and commercial structures. Shipping is managed through layered arrangements, often involving IRGC-affiliated entities. Financial flows move through a complex web of accounts across multiple jurisdictions.
This decentralised system is difficult to disrupt. Even when individual nodes are targeted, the network adapts. The result is a war economy that not only survives under pressure, but in some cases thrives.
This represents a shift in the nature of conflict. Victory is no longer about destroying assets alone. It is about sustaining systems.
Implications for India’s Security
For India, the implications are immediate and significant. Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz affect a substantial portion of India’s oil imports, leading to price volatility and economic strain.
Maritime security is another critical dimension. Instability in the Gulf and adjoining sea lanes has the potential to affect trade routes vital for India’s economy.
The China factor adds a strategic layer. A prolonged U.S. engagement in West Asia creates space for China in the Indo-Pacific, directly impacting India’s security environment.
This underscores the need for preparedness, diversification of energy sources, and continued emphasis on strategic autonomy.
Conclusion: Leverage Over Negotiation
The question—will Iran talk?—cannot be answered in isolation from the broader strategic environment. At present, the incentives do not favour negotiation. The United States seeks a resolution but lacks clarity. Iran has adapted to the pressures of war and is leveraging its position. China benefits from the continuation of the conflict. Israel faces tactical gains but strategic uncertainty.
Modern wars are increasingly shaped by economics, systems, and perception rather than decisive military outcomes.
In such a scenario, negotiation is not the priority.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)
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