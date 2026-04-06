ETV Bharat / opinion

Will Iran Talk? War, Oil And The Quiet Winners Of The Conflict

The question, will Iran talk?, appears straightforward. However, the indicators from the battlefield suggest that what began as a military confrontation has become a complex strategic contest where the incentives for peace are weak. Even as diplomatic signals are exchanged, there is little evidence of substantive engagement between the two sides.

This is not a war moving towards resolution. It is a war settling into a pattern where multiple actors are adjusting to its continuation.

Journalists from foreign media based in Tehran document damage from U.S.-Israeli strikes in a residential area of the town of Fardis, west of Tehran (AP)

Trump’s Predicament: Power Without Closure

The United States, under Donald Trump, entered the conflict with a clear objective of weakening Iran’s military capabilities and halting its nuclear ambitions. However, the unexpected trajectory the war has taken reveals a deep dilemma.

Washington has demonstrated military strength, deploying additional forces and maintaining operational pressure. Yet, its signalling has been inconsistent. Escalatory threats are followed by conciliatory statements. Diplomatic openings are announced even as preparations for further strikes continue.

This reflects that the United States has the ability to fight, but lacks a clear path to victory. It failed to disrupt or dismantle Iran’s decentralised economic system. It also failed to ensure stability in the Strait of Hormuz.

Infographic on Strait of Hormuz (ETV Bharat)

The result is a familiar predicament of the past, as in Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq. Despite the military dominance, there was no strategic closure.

Iran’s Calculus: Endurance and Advantage

Iran, by contrast, appears to be operating with a different logic. Rather than seeking immediate de-escalation, it is leveraging the conditions of war to its advantage.

As reported in The Economist, Iran continues to export between 2.4 and 2.8 million barrels of oil per day the same levels as before the conflict. More significantly, it is earning more from these exports due to rising global prices.

In spite of sustained military pressure, Iran’s economic position has strengthened. Its oil trade has adapted through decentralised networks, IRGC-linked logistics, and complex financial channels that bypass sanctions. In such circumstances, the incentive to negotiate weakens. For Iran, time is not a constraint. It is a tool.

A bridge struck by U.S. airstrikes is seen in the town of Karaj, west of Tehran (AP)

The Strait of Hormuz: Where the Real Battle Lies

The centre of gravity in this conflict is not the battlefield, but the Strait of Hormuz. Disruptions here have had immediate and far-reaching consequences.

Iran has used this geography effectively. While other Gulf producers have seen exports decline, Iranian tankers continue to operate through adaptive and often opaque arrangements. This has allowed Tehran to convert geographical position into strategic leverage.

In modern conflict, control of energy flows can matter more than control of territory.

China’s Calculus: Strategic Patience

While the United States and Iran remain engaged, China has adopted a position of calculated restraint.